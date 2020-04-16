PM reportedly unhappy with Zafar Mirza over failure to represent govt's coronavirus response

Prime Minister Imran Khan is unhappy with his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza for ‘irresponsible’ behavior before the Supreme Court in relation to the questions posed on the coronavirus crisis, sources said Thursday.

The PM reprimanded Mirza for not apprising the apex court adequately enough about the government’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, sources have said.



The prime minister is reportedly of the opinion that the SAPM should have presented a more substantial response to the apex court when he was asked about the government's measures.

The apex court of Pakistan is these days hearing a suo motu case related to the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis and the steps being taken by the federal government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



In one of the previous hearings, the country's top judge had expressed concern over the federal government’s strategy regarding the curbing of the disease. Not only that, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had questioned Dr Mirza's credentials.

“Zafar Mirza only comes on the television for projections,” he had remarked at one point.

The prime minister’s dissatisfaction reportedly grew after Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed in a later hearing ordered Dr Mirza’s removal from the post over allegedly poor performance.

However, the attorney general has dissented from the order, saying that it would be detrimental to remove Mirza during such an uncertain time and instead the government should be allowed to deal with him.