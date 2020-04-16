Kanye West sticks up for Donald Trump: 'We know who I'm voting on'

With the American presidential election drawing closer, rapper and singer-songwriter Kanye West has come forth once again in support of US President Donald Trump.

The Famous hit maker, 42, during his recent interview with GQ magazine, spoke in detail about endorsing Trump for the next term by casting his first presidential vote for him.

His support for Trump is something he has been quite vocal about since his first meeting with the former TV personality in October of 2018 while donning a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap.

“I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color,” said West during the interview, adding: “I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on.”

“Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from. They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on,” he went on to say.

Detailing on how he got told that endorsing Trump would be a career-suicide for him, West said: “I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! ‘Jesus Is King’ was No. 1!”

“I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with [Hillary Clinton],” he continued. “What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”

Earlier, the rapper had spoken of his admiration for the president during an interview with Wall Street Journal.

“I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine? It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”