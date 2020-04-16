Harry's reminder to keep morale high as COVID-19 sweeps the world

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle much like the rest of the world have been confined within the bounds of their new home in California after the coronavirus lockdown.

Regarding his time spent in quarantine with his family, the Duke of Sussex, 35, as quoted by People, during a video call, detailing how he along with Meghan and their almost one-year-old son Archie are coping with the isolation.

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’” Harry said.

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it,” he added.

The former royal family member also paid homage to all the caretakers, saying: “The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible. You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days – I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.”

Speaking about Archie who will celebrate his first birthday in May, Harry said: “Having one kid at 11 months old is enough."

Further speaking about the situation and how he is coping, Harry said he is “not too bad”, adding: "I think it’s certainly strange times — everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way," he noted. "But the longer this goes on for, I imagine the harder it is for each and every one of you."

Moreover, he reminded caretakers to keep their morale high to fight the pandemic.

"If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’ Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of the sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”

"[I hope through this video] we can make it more clear and obvious to Government and everybody else that you are in the ‘vulnerable’ bracket and WellChild needs more help,” he added.