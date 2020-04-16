Shahbaz Sharif summoned by NAB in money laundering case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in a money laundering case tomorrow, reported Geo News.

According to details, NAB has sought details of properties inherited by the PML-N leader.

The accountability bureau has said that between 1998 to 2018, Shahbaz’s family assets grew from Rs23 million to Rs549 billion. “As a public office holder Shahbaz needs to explain the increase in his assets,” NAB said.

The accountability watchdog has also asked Shehbaz to submit bank details along with the loan taken from Barclays between 2005 to 2007.

Furthermore, NAB has also sought details of all the gifts received and given by the family, details of agriculture income from 2008 to 2019 and details about the utilization of Shahbaz’s Model Town residence as chief minister’s camp house.

Last year in December, NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 pieces of property belonging to the former Punjab chief minister and his sons Hamza and Suleman Shahbaz over the allegation that they acquired assets beyond their means and committed money laundering.

According to the accountability bureau, an investigation against Shahbaz, Hamza, Suleman and others for the offence of "corruption and corrupt practices" had revealed that Shehbaz had acquired properties in the name of his wives Nusrat Shahbaz Sharif and Tehmina Durrani.

Among the properties frozen are nine plots in Lahore's Johar Town, four in Judicial Colony, two houses in Model Town and as many houses in DHA.

Furthermore, the bureau has also frozen a cottage and a villa in Pir Sohawa and two more plots in Chiniot.