Prince Harry gives a glimpse into his non-royal life with family

Prince Harry has reportedly given a glimpse into his family life with son Archie in lockdown during a video call to the UK.



As per reports, the Duke of Sussex spoke to two British families with vulnerable children via video call, urging the Government to recognise their needs during the COVID-9 crisis.

Harry had dropped in on some British families with vulnerable children via video call from California over Easter, praising their 'super parents'.



He called on the Government to give families like these the recognition they deserve as some struggle to get support during the ongoing health crisis.

Charity WellChild, of which the duke has been a patron since 2007, has said some are finding it difficult to be classified as vulnerable as the crisis puts extra strain on their lives.

He also spoke with a specially-trained nurse and the head of WellChild - while there were brief glimpses of his new home in the background.

He said: "Full respect to every single one of you. This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you.

"Hopefully, through this video we can make it more clear and obvious to government and everybody else that you are in the vulnerable bracket and WellChild needs more help."