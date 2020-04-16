Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Chopra let bygones be bygones

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be making their big reunion back on the silver screens with the upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

And as the Tanhaji actor reunites with beauty queen, he is also elated to patch up ties with the film’s producer Aditya Chopra as they finally let bygones be bygones.

Speaking to Film Companion about their reunion and the past differences, Saif revealed: “It was nice to reconnect with Adi again. We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed in my attitude towards certain things and we hadn’t worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there’s peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this.”

“I have produced films, (I can say that) it’s really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting a SMS from Adi saying ‘Welcome back home’ means a lot to me,” he added.