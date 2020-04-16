Salman Khan shows how Muslims and Hindus are united in the fight against coronavirus

While the coronavirus has unarguably confined a large part of the world into their homes, it has also brought many together during these times of distancing.

A prime example of that was visible on Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s Instagram page, as he exhibited the perfect moment that defined inter-faith harmony during these catastrophic times.

The Bharat actor turned to his Instagram with a picture showing two balconies on a building with two men sitting on each floor.

While the man on the upper floor had his palms pressed against each other for prayer, the one on the floor below him had his raised in front of his face as per the Islamic way to pray.

The picture became the epitome of inter-faith harmony and peace that is coming to the forefront and uniting the world in these times of crisis, as people hailing from all faiths, ethnicities and backgrounds come together to defeat the global pandemic.

Captioning the photo, Salman wrote: “Setting examples… #IndiaFightsCorona.”







