Ananya Panday was 'upset' after Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria got their shots but she didn't

Ananya Panday, Bollywood's latest crush has made a name for herslef within a short span of time since entered the industry.

Speaking about her first shoot on the sets of her debut film Student of the Year 2, the 21-year-old actor revealed how she felt disappointed after her entry shot was cancelled.

During an interview Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said: “Our first shot was supposed to be for the song Jatt Ludhiyane Da. Punit had individually promised the three of us that all our first shots will be solo so that each one of us gets to savour it.”

“Tiger’s was a dance step, while Tara got a beauty shot. When it was my turn, it started raining. I got upset thinking I wouldn’t get to shoot, and that my first day was ruined. Everybody got to do their scene except me. Luckily, Punit changed mine to an indoor shot so everything worked out,” she added.

The actor had earlier also spoken about her parents and their unconditional support for her when she started her career in Bollywood.

“They are very happy. Parents will always be your only true fans who want the best for you. I’m so happy my parents are seeing my success. They’ve always emphasised on me living a very balanced life. I began working at a young age, they always try and make time for me to chill, enjoy and live a normal life,” she told Hindustan Times.