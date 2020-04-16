Ayushmann Khurrana's plea for fans: 'Don't flout the rules by the government'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the many celebrities in B-Town who have increased their social media activity during the coronavirus lockdown to ease the panic of fans.

The Luka Chuppi actor spoke recently about the extended country-wide governmental lockdown in the midst of the global pandemic, urging fans to comply and stay at home.

"We all are at risk due to coronavirus and we have to be patient to beat its spread. Nothing compares to the pain of losing lives and I urge every citizen of the country to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

“Respect the national lockdown till May 3rd and don't flout the rules laid down by the government because the power is with us to save our lives and the lives of many others," he continued.

"Every citizen of India is facing difficulties at various levels, every citizen is anxious but we all have been persistent in trying to keep the virus at check.”

“Only we can help India win over coronavirus and protect the lives of millions of people. Let us be compassionate, let our resolve not waver, let our focus to make India win not waver. Each one of us has to maintain strict vigil to control the situation and help India return back to normalcy,” he added.