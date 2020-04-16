Kartik Aaryan's question leaves doctor in splits: 'Can alcohol kill coronavirus?'

As the COVID-19 lockdown brings life to an abrupt halt around the globe, Bollywood celebrities are using their platform to calm the nerves of the frenzied public.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan jumped on the bandwagon with his Instagram series titled Koki Poochega that aims to feature all coronavirus warriors, from those infected with the disease to those on the frontlines.

The Luka Chuppi actor for his latest episode invited Dr Meemansa Buch who was the first one to successfully treat patients diagnosed with the disease.

During the session Dr Buch busted quite a few myths about the virus and shed light on facts, from the spread slowing in hot and humid weathers to people getting infected through Chinese food.



However, the one question by Kartik that left the viewers rolling on the floor was whether alcohol consumption could wipe off the virus once it goes inside the stomach of a patient.

This left the doctor in fits of laughter as he later shrugged off the claim as a myth.