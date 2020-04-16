Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's in-house staffer contracts COVID-19

Sussane Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's in-house staff was diagnosed with coronavirus, following which she was moved to the quarantine facility.

Farah revealed the news in a tweet wherein she wrote, “Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass.”



Farah said that she moved the coronavirus affectee to quarantine and had all her staff members get tested for the disease.

She also revealed that she had been taking preliminary measures to keep the virus at bay.

Prior to this, almost four Bollywood celebrities have been infected by the deadly disease so far, including Kanika Kapoor, Shaza Morani, Zoa Morani and Karim Morani.

