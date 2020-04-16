Salman Khan to make much-awaited YouTube debut with new channel

Salman Khan has an impressive fan following throughout the globe and the superstar knows how to entertain his fans via constant updates about his life.

According to Pinkvilla, Salman has decided to make his much-awaited YouTube debut with a channel titled Being Salman Khan.

The Dabangg actor has decided to jump onto the bandwagon to keep his fans up-to-date about his daily activities and to share insights from his life amid quarantine.

According to the outlet, Salman will share the details of his YouTube channel soon.



Meanwhile, Salman is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse with close family members during the nationwide lockdown.

Sharing his ordeal earlier, the actor said he is away from his father Salim Khan and has not been able to meet him since three weeks.

