Boxing great Hussain Shah questions Amir Khan's contribution for Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s only Olympic medalist boxer Hussain Shah on Wednesday lamented over criticism by Aamir Khan, the British boxer of Pakistani origin.

Khan had earlier questioned Shah’s contribution to Pakistan boxing in an online session with journalists from Karachi, asking what had the latter done for the country.

Shah responded with the same question to Aamir, “What have you done for Pakistan,” in an emotional video message sent to Geo.tv.

“He questions me what I have done for Pakistan? I have won medals for Pakistan in the Olympics, South Asian Games, and Asian Games. How many bouts did Khan win for Pakistan?” Shah asked in his video message.

“Khan, in fact, opted against representing Pakistan despite a request by former AIBA President late professor Anwar Chaudhry, he didn’t even reply to his offer,” he recalled.

Khan had said that Shah isn’t doing anything to support Pakistan and claimed that he has invested a huge sum of money to support Pakistani boxers.

Shah said that Khan is just doing business in Pakistan and he’s destroying the future of amateur boxing in the country.

The Olympic medalist added that his affiliation from Pakistan can be known from the fact that he and his son hasn’t got a Japanese passport despite living in Japan for years.

“I am a Pakistani and I will always remain a Pakistani,” Shah said.

“Shah is still winning medals for Pakistan. Now my son is representing Pakistan and has won medals for the country,” he highlighted.