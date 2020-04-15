PM Imran orders action against those involved in social media propaganda against CJP, superior court judges

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took notice of maligning content on social media against Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other superior court judges.

The development came a few days after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of Dr Zafar Mirza, the prime minister's special assistant on health.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister House, PM Imran tasked DG FIA to take immediate action against the culprits and present a report on the matter.

"Campaigns and offensive words against the chief justice and the judiciary will not be tolerated," a statement from the PM Office quoted the prime minister as saying. "Such elements should be given immediate and strict punishment," he added.

SC asks government to remove SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza

During a hearing of the suo motu notice taken by the chief justice regarding measures taken by the government on the coronavirus epidemic in Pakistan, CJP Ahmed had remarked that the centre had not done anything at this point to stem the spread of the virus.

“There is an army of ministers and advisors in place but no work is being done,” CJP Ahmed had observed.

He had also said that “corrupt people” have been kept as advisors in the government.

During the hearing, the chief justice had questioned the credentials of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza and ordered the removal of the special assistant.

CJP Ahmed had on Friday sent notices to the Attorney-General of Pakistan, the health secretary, and the interior secretary questioning the inadequate facilities being provided to citizens by the federal government to combat the coronavirus.