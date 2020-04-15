Ed Sheeran is donating money to UK charities amid COVID-19 outbreak

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is donating money to local charities as his country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

Daily Mail reported that, the singer has provided money for several causes including a children's hospital ward.

The report said Ed wanted to do something for the resident of his home town Suffolk where he still lives.

"It is a horrible time and Ed wants to do what he can to help. He has split a seven-figure sum between local charities to try to ease the strain on his local community. Ed is very involved in the area and knows that his donations will make a massive difference," the publication quoted an unnamed source as saying.



