Selena Gomez sues a gaming company

Selena Gomez has approached a court against a software company over a game character which she thinks is based on her.

According to Variety.com, the singer has sued the software and technology firms behind Clothes Forever - Styling Game.

The publication reported that the game allows users to buy "diamonds" and go on virtual shopping trips with celebrities.

Selena has claimed that the one of game's character is based on her,stating that she has never agreed to have her likeness used in any mobile game.

The suit, according to the report, states: "Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the game. Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the game and unlock features."

It further argued that the singer Gomez has "carefully curated all endorsements and business opportunities" in a way that advances "her goals and her image as a role model for youth".

