Machine Gun Kelly's 'In These Walls' becomes instant hit with music lovers

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday dropped his latest installment, "In These Walls" as part of his Lockdown Sessions.

"I think we're caught up in a power trip / She my Kate Moss, I'm her Johnny Depp / Life of a fast life in the fast lane / Fights in the cab, nights drinking champagne / Ice make it last, ice for the back pain / With the knife on the dash, pipe in the ash tray," the singer raps.



The video became top trend on YouTube hours after the Cleveland rapper released it.

The singer took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the YouTube .

By the time he took the screenshot, the video was seen by over half a million people on the video sharing website.







