Ciara says she is expecting a baby boy

Singer Ciara on Tuesday announced that she is expecting a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a video in which she and her husband Russel Wilson let off smoke cannons filled with blue power.

The couple already has two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess together.

Ciara also has a five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-partner Future.

The couple was joined by Sienna and Future in the video, with both the children looking excited.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ,” Ciara captioned the video.

American football star Russell, 31, also shared the same video on his Instagram account with a caption that read “Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara, “Prince or Princess??? (sic)”

Ciara - who married Russell in 2016 - announced her pregnancy news in January, with the chart-topping singer posting a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.



