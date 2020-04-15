close
Wed Apr 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2020

Ciara says she is expecting a baby boy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 15, 2020

Singer Ciara  on Tuesday announced that she is expecting a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old   posted a video  in which she and her husband Russel Wilson let off smoke cannons filled with blue power. 

The couple already has two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess together.

Ciara also has  a five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-partner Future. 

The couple was joined by Sienna and Future in the video, with both the children looking excited.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ,” Ciara captioned the video.

American football star Russell, 31, also shared the same video on his Instagram account with a caption that read “Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara, “Prince or Princess??? (sic)”

Ciara - who married Russell in 2016 - announced her pregnancy news in January, with the chart-topping singer posting a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.


Latest News

More From Entertainment