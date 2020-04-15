Ciara says she is expecting a baby boy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Ciara on Tuesday announced that she is expecting a baby boy.
Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a video in which she and her husband Russel Wilson let off smoke cannons filled with blue power.
The couple already has two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess together.
Ciara also has a five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-partner Future.
The couple was joined by Sienna and Future in the video, with both the children looking excited.
“Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ,” Ciara captioned the video.
American football star Russell, 31, also shared the same video on his Instagram account with a caption that read “Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara, “Prince or Princess??? (sic)”
Ciara - who married Russell in 2016 - announced her pregnancy news in January, with the chart-topping singer posting a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.
Singer Ciara on Tuesday announced that she is expecting a baby boy.
Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a video in which she and her husband Russel Wilson let off smoke cannons filled with blue power.
The couple already has two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess together.
Ciara also has a five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-partner Future.
The couple was joined by Sienna and Future in the video, with both the children looking excited.
“Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ,” Ciara captioned the video.
American football star Russell, 31, also shared the same video on his Instagram account with a caption that read “Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara, “Prince or Princess??? (sic)”
Ciara - who married Russell in 2016 - announced her pregnancy news in January, with the chart-topping singer posting a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.