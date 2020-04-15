Bodies of Pakistanis who died abroad yet to be repatriated as int'l flights remain suspended

ISLAMABAD: The suspension of international flights has not only affected the living but the dead as well. Bodies of numerous Pakistani citizens who died abroad of either the coronavirus or natural causes wait to be repatriated, putting their grieving families in a limbo.



The dilemma has not been easy on the mourning families back home, who wonder when, if at all, the bodies would be returned and what funeral arrangements should be made should they ever be repatriated.

Speaking to The News, social worker Ayaz Abbasi said bodies of the Pakistanis who had died in foreign countries had been kept in morgues.

Abbasi, who resides in Barcelona, said at least 14 Pakistanis had died only in the capital of Spain’s Catalonia region and their bodies have been housed in cold storage.

"Of those, nine died of natural causes and five of the coronavirus," referring to the pandemic that has infected more than two million people and left upwards of 128,000 dead around the world.