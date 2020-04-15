Sindh issues notification on what can remain open and what cannot during lockdown

KARACHI: The Sindh government issued a notification on Wednesday clarifying which businesses will observe a complete closure and which ones can start functioning. The notification came after the National Coordination Committee's decision to extend the lockdown until April 30.

The provincial government has listed the businesses which can resume operations in a limited capacity, while also issuing a set of guidelines for them.

Here’s a list of what is open and what is not:

Open:

-Food related shops such as manufacturers, fish, meat vegetable, dairy shops, stores, bakeries, tandoors and related transport.

- Agriculture and related activites

-Health and related services such as hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, etc.

-Electricity, gas, oil, LPG, power generation (solar, wind, bagasse etc)

-Essential municipal services such as water supply, waster management etc.

-Transport of goods within and out of province

-Welfare organisations which are registered to distribute rations etc.

-Public and private telecom

-Call centers, customers support centers

-Technical staff

-Banks

-Newspaper, text books, printing etc.

-Media persons on duty.

-Port operations and custom.

-Postal and courier services

-Petrol and oil lubricants and related services.

-Sindh government administration staff

-Law enforcement agencies

-Defence services

-SECP related activities and Pakistan Stock exchange with primary focus on work from home.

Complete ban

-All educational institutions i.e. schools, colleges, medical colleges, technical and vocational institutes, Universities (both public and private), coaching centres, madaris (already closed till 31st May, 2020).

-All public places where people gather in large numbers and group together on streets/ roads.

-Shopping malls, cinemas, marriage halls, clubs, hotels, halls, auditoriums, farm houses, beaches, electronic markets, showrooms, boutiques, beauty parlours, luxury items outlets etc.

-All markets/shops of non-essential items

-Restaurants remain closed for serving guests/customers as well as take home services (only home delivery by the restaurant is, however, permitted)

-Religious & social congregations, ceremonies, functions, gatherings of all kind.

-Gathering on shrines and religious places

-Public transport such as intracity and intercity.

All shops will observe the timing from 5:00 pm to 8:am complete closure.