Coronavirus lockdown: SHC reserves judgement on plea related to congregational prayers

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday reserved the judgement on a petition filed regarding permission of congregational prayers during lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The SHC heard the case upon a plea filed by a citizen Sumaira Mohammadi.

In the petition, she stated that the Sindh government cannot stop citizens from going to the mosques.

It is a violation of basic rights, she contended.

During the hearing today, SHC’s Justice Mohammad Ali Azhar inquired about the policy decided by the federal and provincial governments regarding prayers at the mosques.

The deputy attorney general said that a meeting of scholars from all schools of thought will be held on April 18 to decide the future course of action.

Additional Advocate General Sindh Jawad Dero, who also present during the hearing, added that the steps have been taken for the safety. The number of people to offer prayers has been limited to keep everyone safe, he said.

He said that the lockdown was toned down a bit, keeping in view the situation of the spread of the virus.

Mosques to no longer observe lockdown restrictions: ulema

Ulema from various schools of thought held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday to declare that the lockdown will no longer be implemented at mosques.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman said that Tarawih prayers and Itikaf will continue as per schedule. He called on people coming to mosques to practice social distancing.

Mufti Usmani regretted that people had not followed the government's guidelines of no more than five people offering prayers in mosques.

He called on people to implement the government's safety precautions but said that for a Muslim, offering congregational prayers in Ramazan was obligatory.

The cleric requested people to leave for their homes and not gather in crowds following the conclusion of prayer.