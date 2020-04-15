Shraddha Kapoor heartbroken over animals left in isolation amid COVID-19

Due to the increased level of security following the lockdown, there are many zoos and other facilities left to fend for themselves.

During such time of crisis, Sharaddha Kapoor has issued a plea to numerous across the country, asking them not to forsake animals left in social isolation.

Sharing a collage of animals in captivity, Shraddha took to Instagram to write, "So, you’re tired of isolation? ‏‏‎ ‎ As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions."

"As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with. Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives.”

“In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal. So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth."







