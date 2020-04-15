Shahid Afridi is 'blessed' to be surrounded by his daughters

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has said that his daughters brighten up his mornings.



Sharing a cute photo with his daughters Arwa and Asmara on Twitter, Afridi wrote, “Blessed to be surrounded by my angels Arwa & Asmara.”

“Asmara was waiting for Arwa to wake-up and give her that million dollar smile.”

The former T20 captain said, “So much joy & love my daughters give me, they make my mornings & my whole day worth it. May Allah bless them."

“Take good care and love your children," he said to his fans.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shahid Afridi spent a day with children and families of the martyrs of KPK police & giving gifts as a token of appreciation.

He shared the photos on Twitter and wrote, “A day well spent with children and families of the martyrs of KPK police & giving gifts as a token of appreciation.”

“Thanking DIG Tayab, SSP Mansoor Amaan, Commissioner Jabar Shah and DC Kohat Abdul Rahman for giving me this heartwarming opportunity. Ensuring #HopeNotOut for all.”