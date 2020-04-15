Shahid Afridi is 'blessed' to be surrounded by his daughters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has said that his daughters brighten up his mornings.
Sharing a cute photo with his daughters Arwa and Asmara on Twitter, Afridi wrote, “Blessed to be surrounded by my angels Arwa & Asmara.”
“Asmara was waiting for Arwa to wake-up and give her that million dollar smile.”
The former T20 captain said, “So much joy & love my daughters give me, they make my mornings & my whole day worth it. May Allah bless them."
“Take good care and love your children," he said to his fans.
Earlier on Tuesday, Shahid Afridi spent a day with children and families of the martyrs of KPK police & giving gifts as a token of appreciation.
He shared the photos on Twitter and wrote, “A day well spent with children and families of the martyrs of KPK police & giving gifts as a token of appreciation.”
“Thanking DIG Tayab, SSP Mansoor Amaan, Commissioner Jabar Shah and DC Kohat Abdul Rahman for giving me this heartwarming opportunity. Ensuring #HopeNotOut for all.”
