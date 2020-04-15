Paul McCartney demands a ban on China's wet markets fueling ‘medieval practices’

World-renowned musical genius, Paul McCartney is holding China’s wet markets accountable for the outbreak of coronavirus that has swept in almost every corner of the world and brought life to a standstill.

The former Beatles legend’s compassion towards animals is something that the singer is recognized far and wide for, and assessing the situation at hand, McCartney called for a ban on the markets where Covid-19 originated in Wuhan, China.

During an interview with Howard Stern on Sirius XM, the Hey Judge vocalist, 77, said: “They might as well be letting off atomic bombs because it’s affecting the whole world.”

“Whoever is responsible for this is at war with the world and itself,” he added.

McCartney treaded ahead, suggesting that there is a pressing need for a ban to be placed by the Chinese government on these markets selling freshly-slaughtered animals.

“I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, ‘Ok guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.’” he said.

“Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats. They don’t need all the people dying. And what’s it for? All these medieval practices. They just need to clean up their act. This may lead to it. If this doesn’t, I don’t know what will,” he continued.

Upon being told that banning the markets, given China’s history, would be a herculean task, McCartney responded saying: “They did slavery forever too, but you have to change things at some point.”

The former co-lead and bassist for the Beatles, is currently practicing self-isolation in Sussex, away from his wife Nancy Shevell, who is in New York, unable to fly back home owing to the lockdown.

Commenting on how the global pandemic has brought communities together in spirit, despite social distancing, McCartney said: “A lot of people are pulling together and it is a great thing. It is inspiring.”