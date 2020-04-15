Karisma Kapoor believes COVID-19 is ‘indeed a difficult time for everyone’

Around the world, celebrities have been one of the most vocal advocate for self-isolation and Karisma Kapoor is no exception to that rule.

During her time in quarantine, the actress has been extremely vocal about advising people to remain indoors as the waves of this crisis come crashing down.

During an interview, Karisma Kapoor stated, “It is indeed a difficult time for everyone around the globe. People are anxious, I get it. I am trying to look at the positive side. Before the lockdown started, I was busy with the promotions of my web series for the last two months."

"So this has been a nice downtime for me at home with my family. Staying indoors for a prolonged period can be tough but we have to follow the guidelines. People may feel bored or feel trapped at home, but you are doing a good deed by staying at home. So don’t feel bad,” Karisma states.

The actor is using her time in self-isolation to be with her children. During the course of the interview, she advised people to not spend most of their time online, “I really feel that we should not over read and over think. It is very difficult to do that at such a time but we need to find a right balance. I do not go on the internet and I do not read up excessively. There are days I don’t check what’s going on at all. It is important to be cut off for a while but also be aware. Be updated but don’t overuse social media.”

Before signing off, Karisma stated, “We are a very close family, since we all live close by, we used to meet everyday. It has been tough not seeing them. But we are all trying to hang in there at this point of time.”