Sushmita Sen takes a swing at her boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s surname blunder

Sushmita Sen is one of Bollwood’s finest. Time and time again the actor makes way into the headlines on a number of occasions. The mother of two young girls is currently dating Rohman Shawl.

During an Instagram live the star humoured a number of interesting queries by fans and even revealed a “funny fact” which left her in fits of laughter.

She was quoted saying, “It is hilarious, in the middle of this lockdown. There was an article where his (Rohman’s) name was no longer Rohman Shawl but he was called Rohman Scraf! As if Shawl wasn’t bad enough, now scarf,” Sushmita said. And Rohman was quick to quip, “Don’t make fun of my surname.”

Before signing off she shared her thoughts on the current lockdown, stating, “It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent. Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force.”



