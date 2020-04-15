Miley Cyrus to tribute frontline heroes all week on Instagram show ‘Bright Minded’

Miley Cyrus is switching up her daily Instagram show 'Bright Minded' for a one-week special to tribute the heroes working the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, showbiz stars have been creating their own content from the comfort of their homes, including Cyrus. She has launched 'Highlighting Heroes' which focuses on shining the spotlight on individuals who are working tirelessly and courageously to serve others during this critical time.

The 27-year-old kicked off the first episode on Monday, with special guests Dr. Oscar Maitas, an ICU Doctor on COVID-19 Unit in New Orleans, and Dr. Syra Madad, a recognized leader in public health.

Dr. Maitas, who volunteered to work on one of the only COVID-19 floors at his hospital in New Orleans, spoke with the star about how the virus has affected the culture of the popular city.

“This is a city that strives on the service industry, on the nightlife, on the music industry, on street vendors, on people that are just out there serving the tourists,” said the medical professional, “and all of a sudden we have this shocking situation that seems to have paralyzed a little bit of that beautiful culture.”