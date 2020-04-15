Amitabh Bachchan treats fans with his first photo shoot from 1969

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan looked supercool in a throwback photo captured for his very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the industry in 1969.



The Badla actor took to Instagram to share the throwback photo and wrote, “My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time ..”

“I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!”.



Currently, Amitabh, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, is concerned about his eyesight as he shared it with the fans saying, "blindness is on its way."

He expressed these concerns over his official blog post recently.

Bachchan wrote, “The eyes they see blurred images... the vision reads double and for some days now I reconciled myself to the fact that blindness is on its way, to add to the million other medical problems that invest in me...

"But then... today... thought of those early years when Ma used to take the edge of the sari, the ‘pallu’, make a soft round ball with it, blow into it to make it warm and place it on the eye .. and BAM! problem solved...”