Wed Apr 15, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 15, 2020

How Katrina Kaif picked her battle with Malaika Arora

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 15, 2020
Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif have had a bit of antagonism towards each other

Bollywood, as filmy as it looks on the silver screens, is just as melodramatic and theatrical when it comes to the real lives of celebrities, filled with envy, rivalries and histories that would be no less entertaining than something straight out of a theater.

A rumour has been making rounds all around the internet about two of B-Town’s leading stars, Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif having a bit of antagonism towards each other.

As per a report by IBTimes, the drama sparked between the two when the Bharat star reportedly poked fun at Malaika’s fashion label and went as far as to say it was ‘copied’, while the two were in attendance at a party hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Alvira.

Naturally, this irked the Dabangg actor and therein began a feud that has till date maintained the sour ties between the two.

Reports further suggested that following the remark, Malaika, who had been married to Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan at that time, picked her battle with Alvira for inviting Katrina to the party.

While there hasn’t really been a confirmation about how truth there is to the incident, from what we can tell, the two stars do not appear to be the best of friends either. 

