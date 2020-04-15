Abhishek Bachchan takes a dig at Farah Khan's bust-out, asks her to upload ‘workout video’

Bollywood director Farah Khan has been all over the news lately for her unapologetic rants against celebrities using their time in quarantine to work-out.

The filmmaker later defended her video saying, she vented out to make sure the industry does not appear to be ‘shallow’.

And now, some of these Bollywood bigwigs are pulling her leg over the angry burst out. Abhishek Bachchan turned to the director’s Twitter account responding to one of her tweets with the perfect jab that left fans in splits.

“Pandemic teachings: cupboard full of clothes ,when all i need r 2 outfits.. Nighttime nighty & Daytime nighty,” Farah tweeted.

In another tweet, Farah said: “Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiral Grocery Stores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pesca Fish ki Nalini.. thank you”



Responding to the last tweet, Abhishek wrote: “Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Khan told film journalist Rajeev Masand: “I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic,” she said during a live chat.

“It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me’,” she continued.

She went on to say that her video was not targeting any one specific name in Bollywood but was for everyone.

“My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can't flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not,” she added.