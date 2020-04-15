Kareena Kapoor’s reaction on being stuck in a lift with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were one of Bollywood's most-sought after couples back in the day.

And despite the fact that the diva found her soulmate in Saif Ali Khan shortly after her breakup with Shahid, the former flames are still on good terms.

In an unearthed interview from Koffee with Karan back in 2016, Kareena was invited to sit on the famous couch while Karan Johar asked her what would happen if she were to be stuck in an elevator with her ex-boyfriend and current partner.

“It would be amazing. They are doing an amazing film together (Rangoon) and get along really well. I’d be like, ‘Why wasn’t I the heroine in Rangoon?’” she said.

Saif and Shahid had shared screens together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon alongside Kangana Ranaut. On the other hand, Kareena got a chance to work with her past paramour in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab.