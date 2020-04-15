Alia Bhatt’s best friend spills the tea about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

The undisputed power couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been keeping all of us restless about their relationship as they strictly keep wraps on their private lives.

And while the two have in the past, several times sparked rumours about probable nuptials, the buzz was soon followed by close sources refuting the claims.

Recently a report by Mid-Day came afloat, claiming that the two will be tying the knot this year in December.

"It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's (Kapoor) health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation,” the source was quoted by the portal.

However, when Alia’s best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan was asked to disclose details about whether or not there is any truth to the rumours, she revealed during a live interview: "I have no idea. Even, I keep hearing these rumours." It seems we will have to wait for a while to know the exact truth.”