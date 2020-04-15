Karan Johar embarrassed by his kids yet again: Watch video

With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, many celebrities are using their social media platforms to provide fans a bit of entertainment that can calm their nerves.

Karan Johar is one such Bollywood bigwig who has been quite active on his Instagram, keeping fans in the loop about all the chaos that has been happening over at the Johar residence courtesy of his two kids.

Karan’s daughter Roohi and son, Yash, have become quite the internet sensations during the lockdown as the famed producer often gives a glimpse of the two roasting their dad in a hilarious way with their unapologetic honesty.

Latest from the two star kids shows them embarrassing their father yet again. "Excuse me, what are you all doing in my shower?" asks KJo.

Responding to that, Roohi says: "You are very dirty. You are dirty, you have a bath (sic)."

While fans were left rolling on the floor, Karan took a run after the dig by his daughter, as he captioned the video: "Ok, we are taking a season's break. We will resume with season two soon. Stay safe all.”







