Siddhant Chaturvedi is looking at the silver lining amidst the coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who is currently at the top of his game ever since he essayed the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy, has piqued the interest of fans.

And while all of Bollywood stars confine themselves within their homes, Siddhant has been using the extra time on his hands to keep the creative juices flowing, even during quarantine.

Speaking about his routine under a lockdown, the actor was quoted by Mid-Day as saying: "I'm keeping myself occupied – going through my scripts, practicing lines, working out, trying to follow my normal routines basically."

"But, the most important thing is looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel, focusing on how social distancing will be a beneficial step for the greater good of our nation. That's what I'm keeping in mind right now,” he added.

Meanwhile on the professional front, the actor will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next film, followed by Bunty Aur Babli 2.