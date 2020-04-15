Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on her mental health: ‘I don’t tell anyone my problems’

B-Town's leading star Jacqueline Fernandez may keep her smile upside down to put forth a strong front, but the actor has been hiding the mess that she has inside.

The actor during an interview with Pinkvilla revealed how the constant media scrutiny and speculations take a toll on her mental health and makes her feel distressed.

“I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where everyday there is speculation or rumours, and then there is social media. You have access to so much information on what people think about you, say about you, it is on a public platform,” she said.

“We have those days too. I don’t verbalise it but sometimes just having people around is nice,” she went on to say.

“I might not tell them about my problems; I rarely do, except with my therapist. But at the same time, just having people around you makes you forget about these problems,” she added.

“For the longest time, I haven’t had people around. I literally lived on my own, I have learned to deal with issues on my own. But now with people around, it is settling and peaceful for me.”