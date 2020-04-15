Alaya F responds to trolls attacking her for getting lip injections

Alaya F has been dealing with a lot of backlash ever since she set foot in the industry.

While talking to IANS about how she has been wrongly accused of getting lip injections, Alaya said that she didn’t do anything and she doesn’t know why people think she had got something done.

“Nepotism is a reality and I am really glad to be spoken about. I think most people understand the idea of what nepotism is and sometimes it doesn't come out in the right way. If you are aware, you acknowledge it, and work hard on it, everything is going to be okay.”



Alaya was also asked if the negative comments affected her. She responded in the affirmative and said that is something that it is always on her mind.

The star kid started her Bollywood journey with Jawaani Janeman, opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Alaya F has been asked for another project by makers of Jawaani Janeman but details are under the wraps for now.