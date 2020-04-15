Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus yet again

Bollywood producer Karim Morani tested positive for coronavirus for the second time, however, without any symptoms.

He was seeking treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, Indian media reported earlier.



According to reports, Karim did not exhibit any symptoms of the virus, but tested positive again.

Sources close to the producer revealed, “He was being hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment for the same."

“Karim’s family members are extremely worried about his health. He has undergone a bypass surgery and survived two heart attacks," it added.

Karim's daughter Shaza was the first in the family to contract COVID-19, followed by sister Zoa and then father Karim.

Luckily, Shaza and Zoa were discharged from the hospital last week after testing negative.