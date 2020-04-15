Angelina Jolie’s father wants daughter to bury the hatchet with Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight was dragged in daughter's alleged feud with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.



As per reports, Jon Voight - who has been away from Jolie for years - wants the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” star to bury the hatchet with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.



A tabloid claimed that Voight couldn’t stand how his daughter has been taking out her revenge on the people that he cares about. Voight is, reportedly, close to his former son-in-law, Pitt.

But according to the rumor-debunking site, the claims made by the tabloid are nothing more than just a fabricated story.

Jolie’s dad has never involved himself in the actress’ previous relationship with Pitt, and Voight has no say when it comes to Jolie and Aniston’s alleged feud.

Last week, the same tabloid also claimed that Jolie was threatening to drag Aniston in court because of the latter’s relationship with Pitt.

Speculations regarding the real state of Aniston and Pitt’s relationship have been rife ever since the former couple reunited at an awards show months ago.

Pitt and Aniston tied the knot in 2000, but they announced their divorce just five years later. Shortly after, Pitt and Jolie started dating after they were cast in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Jon Voight is an American actor. He is the winner of one Academy Award, having been nominated for four. He has also won four 'Golden Globe Awards' and has so far been nominated for eleven. He is the father of actress Angelina Jolie and actor James Haven

