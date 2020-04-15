Cannes film festival 2020 cannot go ahead in original form: Organisers

The Cannes film festival has announced that its 2020 edition cannot go ahead in 'its original form' due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival management, in a statement, said: "It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form."

The festival had already been postponed from its original mid-May dates to late June and early July.

But organisers said this is "no longer an option" after President Emmanuel Macron said cultural festivals could not resume until mid-July at the earliest.

The virus outbreak has ravaged France's glittering spring and summer cultural calender, with organisers last night cancelling the world's most prestigious theatre festival in the city of Avignon which had been due to start in early July.

However Cannes has so far resisted announcing a full-scale cancellation of this year's festival.

The festival was to have announced its line-up this week. Director Spike Lee has been tapped to head the jury, the first person of black African heritage to do so.