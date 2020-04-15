Selena Gomez makes shocking revelation about her past with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is leaving no stones unturned in baring her personal life open, and in her latest confession about her relationship with Justin Bieber, the singer has hinted that her life was a mess.

In a candid discussion with Amy Schumer for Interview magazine, Selena said that her life was out of control during the eight years of relationship with ex-beau Justin Bieber.

The songstress also said that while she was going through some turbulent times, her friends, fans and the media does not need to worry about it, because it is all in the past.

"My intention was never to become a tabloid," she started, "So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true.' The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.”

“I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going,” Selena added.

"It got out of control when I was super young. I think it showed people that I was weak in certain moments, and that I had troubles. Some people just get off on building people up and then trying to bring them down,” the 27-year-old added.