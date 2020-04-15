Alarms sounded in Punjab prisons as 89 inmates test positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: Warning bells were sounded in four jails across Punjab as at least 89 inmates on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, with the province already leading at 2,850 cases.



The test results of numerous other prisoners were yet to be released.

At least 59 prisoners at Lahore's Camp Jail, or District Jail Lahore, tested positive for the virus, whereas 14, seven, and nine were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Dera Ghazi Khan, respectively.

Test results of 438 of the 527 prisoners tested in Camp Jail had been released. Of them 379 had tested negative for the virus.

The remaining 1,500 prisoners were moved to other jails in the city.

Camp Jail reported its first case of coronavirus when a prisoner — who had traveled from Italy to Lahore and was arrested in a drugs case — had tested positive on March 21.