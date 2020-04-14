Over 80 prisoners in Punjab jails test positive for COVID-19, raise concerns of spread

LAHORE: Serious concerns were raised in Punjab after nearly 89 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 in four jails on Tuesday, as the province was already in the lead with 2,850 cases of the virus.



The test results of numerous other prisoners were yet to be released.

At least 59 prisoners at Lahore's Camp Jail, or District Jail Lahore, tested positive for the virus, whereas 14, seven, and nine were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Dera Ghazi Khan, respectively.

Reports of 438 of the 527 prisoners tested in Camp Jail had been released. Of them 379 had tested negative for the virus.

The remaining 1,500 prisoners were moved to other jails in the city.

Camp Jail reported its first case of coronavirus when a prisoner — who had traveled from Italy to Lahore and was arrested in a drugs case — had tested positive on March 21.