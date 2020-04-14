Actor Tom Hanks, wife donate blood for COVID-19 vaccine development

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have donated their blood for development of coronavirus vaccine.

The donation is part of a study to look into the possibility whether their antibodies can help develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

The couple contracted coronavirus in March.

In her first interview since she tested positive for coronavirus, Wilson said they are waiting for the answer whether their antibodies would be helpful in creation of a vaccine.

Discussing her symptoms, she said she was "very tired, extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be" and touched", had a fever, got chills and lost her sense of taste and smell.

Tom Hanks, however, did not have a high fever did not lose his sense of taste and smell.