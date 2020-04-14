Qureshi urges British counterpart to raise PM Imran's debt relief appeal in G20

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, via telephone and urged him to raise Prime Minister Imran Khan's debt relief suggestion in the upcoming G20 summit.

On Sunday, PM Imran had appealed to world leaders, heads of financial institutions, and United Nations to "launch an initiative that will give debt relief to developing countries to combat the coronavirus".



FM Qureshi congratulated Raab over UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recovery from the coronavirus and subsequent discharge from the hospital.



Pakistan has sent back over 7,500 Britons via special flights and will repatriate others in the coming days, said the foreign minister.

Raab thanked the Pakistan government for repatriating Britons and requested approval of further chartered flights to bring back UK citizens.

FM Qureshi said that the pandemic was indeed a challenge for the globe, but developing countries were facing hardships in tackling the coronavirus.

Voicing Prime Minister Imran Khan's suggestion related to the debt obligations of the developing countries, he requested his counterpart to discuss the suggestion in the upcoming G20 summit.

The British foreign minister welcomed the suggestion.

Both foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations to effectively deal with the coronavirus crisis.