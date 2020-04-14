close
Tue Apr 14, 2020
Web Desk
April 14, 2020

Aayush Sharma reveals they found king cobra in Panvel farmhouse gym

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 14, 2020
Aayush Sharma reveals they found king cobra in Panvel farmhouse gym

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is spending quality time with Khan's family at Panvel farmhouse since the coronavirus lockdown, has said that they found a king cobra in the gym there.

In an interview, Aayush said he is enjoying his stay with the family at Panvel farmhouse. He said there are many animals that include cows, goats and ducks. A lot of wildlife is also there.

He further said they found a king cobra in the gym of the farmhouse and also spotted a leopard nearby two days ago.

“We feel like we are living in a safari,” Aayush added.

Besides Salman, his brother Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, mother Salma Khan and sister Arpita are at his Panvel farmhouse with him.

Recently, the Radhe actor shared a video from the farmhouse. In the video, Salman Khan could be seen feeding grass to his horse and also eating it himself.

