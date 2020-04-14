Neha Dhupia hopes the COVID-19 lockdown will be a 'story to tell her daughter one day'

Bollywood stars are utilizing their time in quarantine to look at the current situation of the world through their own perspectives.

And while many are frightful of what is to come, a number of people like actor Neha Dhupia, are keeping the hopes alive for not just themselves, but everyone around them.

The actor was quoted by Hindustan Times, revealing her routine in quarantine with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

“We’re following all the rules at home. I was away on a shoot and ever since I came back, I’ve been in quarantine with my family even before the 21-day lockdown was announced. I made sure that very few people are in contact with our daughter,” she said.

“We’re staying clean and hygienic. As parents, we always tend to panic. But Angad (Bedi; husband) has been amazing, too, and that’s a big help,” she went on to say.

“We’re keeping her dietary habits healthy and keeping her as active at home as she was when she would step out. I’m also trying to make sure that she sits in the balcony and gets enough sunshine,” she added.

Speaking about her daughter, Neha said: “I’m indulging her in activities such as painting and teaching her the basics in terms of the syllabus that has come from her parent-toddler programme based school.”

“I’ve been teaching her to fold clothes and clean the wardrobe. I believe children are intuitive. Our daughter hasn’t been throwing any tantrums. I think this will be a story to tell her when she grows up,” she added.