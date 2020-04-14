Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Bollywood to bear the brunt of coronavirus lockdown'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been keeping himself active on social media in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world.

And with businesses around the world shuttered, the actor cannot help but think about the repercussions the global pandemic will have on the entertainment industry once the fiasco settles.

During an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, the Luka Chuppi actor revealed that the industry will face the brunt for sure as the public would put more thought into every single time they venture out.

“Our industry will take a hit for sure. People will think twice before going to theatres or to any public event,” he said.

Regarding his choice of picking film once the coronavirus chaos settles, Ayushmann revealed what plans he has in mind: “I am sure the kind of films we will make will be different from the kind of films we have seen earlier. How to make it topical is the real challenge. I want to go back to sets, have some reading sessions, jam with directors, go out on locations, I am missing that madness.”

Speaking further about his children and how they’re tackling the situation at hand about wanting to go out, Ayushmann revealed: “Yes, it is true that they want to go out and play but one has too keep them distracted.”