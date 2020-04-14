Pakistan coronavirus death toll soars to 100

The death rate from the novel coronavirus rose to 100 in Pakistan on Tuesday after four more died of the disease in Sindh.

“The death rate has increased from 2.1% to 2.3% in the province,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a video statement.

Speaking about the new cases in the country, Shah said the province has recorded 66 new cases in the last 24 hours and four more deaths to take the provincial tally of fatalities to 35.

“663 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 66 came back as positive. So far, we have conducted 14,503 tests,” he shared.

The chief minister further said 671 patients were in isolation at their homes, while 58 were under treatment in isolation centres and 327 in different hospitals in the city. As of now, there are 1,056 patients under treatment,” Shah said.

Eight patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the number of recovered patients in the province to 427, he noted.

Giving a district-wise breakup of the new cases, Shah said there were 176 cases in Hyderabad, two in Jamshoro, one in Badin, 12 in Tando M Khan, two in Sujawal, one in Dadu and eight in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Two cases have been recorded in Sanghar, four in Naushehroferoze, 274 in Sukkur, 14 in Khairpur, two in Ghotki, 16 in Larkana and one in Jacobabad, he said.

“Out of the 1,518 cases recorded in the province, 1,003 are from Karachi. 328 cases have been reported from District East, 90 from West, 229 from South, 180 from Central, 79 from Malir and 97 from Korangi,” the chief minister noted.

Shah said the increasing number of cases in Karachi called for stricter precautionary measures such as volunteer social distancing even at homes.

He added there was a greater need for awareness in slums where increased cases could get out of hand. “A testing drive has been launched in the hotspot/slums of the city where 1,700 samples have been collected. The results of those samples will come back tomorrow,” he shared.

The chief minister further urged the people to maintain a safe distance from the elderly particularly after returning from outside since they were more vulnerable to the virus. “When you return home, change your clothes and distance yourself from your elders since they are more prone to the infection,” he said.

He also urged the people to follow the SOPs released by the government to stem the spread of the virus. “These restrictions may be considered as sureties of your health, therefore your cooperation will ensure your safety and safety of your families,” he added.