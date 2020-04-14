Prince William split his drink after seeing Kate Middleton for the first time

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undeniably regarded as one of the most sought-after couples around the globe.

And while the royal pair appears to be the epitome of marital bliss as of now, harking back to the first time they met, royal fans who assumed the two to be the perfect college sweethearts were drawn the true picture of what their first meeting was actually like.

As per reports, giving a recap on the couple’s almost 20 years of togetherness and a decade of marriage, it was revealed that the Cambridge’s had a rather embarrassing first meeting in 2001, contrary to what any one of us would have imagined.

Back then, the two were still first-year students at St. Andrews University and went on to become fast friends but almost never sat down for an actual meeting.

The two had met only during the initial college days and had little to no romantic feelings for the other as the two were in separate relationships, despite moving in the same circle of friends.

And as the first year at college came to a close, the two had drawn closer together and was very much in a relationship, but kept things low-key in fear of the press.

Owing to their young age, the two had their fair share of problems as well as they broke up in 2004 but patched it up again, only to break up once more in 2007, this time more publicly than before.

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent told Vanity Fair by the end of 2009, Kate’s mother, “Carole was getting quite concerned. Kate was nearing 30, there was still no ring on her finger.”

However, the very next year in November of 2010, William popped the big question and upon being asked why he waited nearly a decade to go down on his knees, he said: “I wanted to give her a chance to see in and back out if she needed to before it all got too much.”

“I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and to see what happens on the other side,” he added.

Looking back at her first meeting with William, Kate revealed during a 2010 interview on BBC with Tom Bradby: “Well, I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you.”

“Actually, William wasn’t there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn’t there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early on,” she added.

Another embarrassing moment from their first meeting was brought to light courtesy of royal author Christopher Anderson who in his book, William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, revealed what happened.

He claims that Kate had curtsied when she first met William in their first-year dormitories and seeing that, William got startled and split his drink all over himself which resulted in Kate running away.

The couple tied the knot in Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011 and are parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis who will turn two-years-old on April 23.