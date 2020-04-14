Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's battle with the press to get fired up in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to sever ties with the British royal family has escalated their longstanding problem of media scrutiny.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had earlier mostly been getting hunted by the British tabloids, their move to Hollywood may not necessarily bring about a change in that regards but in fact, may worsen things for the two.

While British media is hardly relinquishing control, their problems have been amplified as Los Angeles paparazzi too join the picture as they give out a clear warning to the pair about getting ‘hounded’ every single day.

Californian reporter Mark Karloff told The Times UK that photographers are already grouping together and camping outside of the couple’s LA residence to capture a glimpse from their new life.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a frenzy to get to them,” he admitted, adding that: “They are going to be hounded every single day, at least for the first few months. They’re not going to be able to go out without being photographed.”

He further added that their photos are likely to fetch in at least six digits to lucky shutterbugs as he gave an estimate worth of $100,000 for their shots.

“Leo DiCaprio, global interest, Beyoncé, global interest. That’s what Meghan wants. I hope she’s ready for it,” Karloff added.

He also noted that after spending over a decade in the same business, he realizes that photographers would go to any length to get shots of particular celebrities.